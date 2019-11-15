Krishna believes in community support

Fiji Football’s Golden Boy Roy Krishna strongly believes that the support from the Fijian community can help boost the sport and player’s performance.

Krishna, is the first Fijian to captain and win for ATK in the Indian Super League.

In an email response, Krishna says he believes like any sport, football needs to be the best for the world to notice.

He goes on to say that can be achieved with the help and support of the people.

I also think that the Fijian football community don’t give the support and respect that players deserve. It hurts the morale of the players when they play for almost empty stadiums. Also because of our relatively small population, it’s difficult to draw big crowds to matches because everyone regardless of which sport they are in, is competing for the slice of the pie.

With Krishna’s stellar season with ATK FC scoring 15 goals, the 32-year-old has hinted that he is hoping to take up a coaching job once he retires from playing.