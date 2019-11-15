Krishna also played translator’s role for ATK

Fiji football star Roy Krishna was more than just a football player for Indian Super League side ATK last season.

Krishna who has re-signed with the club for the next year will join the Hero India league champions under a new name ATK-Mohun Bagan says he didn’t expect to play a leadership role in the team.

The 32 year old from Siberia in Labasa says he couldn’t believe when he was named captain just after a few games.

“It was a shock for me there was a lot of players that played for the club but look captain doesn’t mean you are a special player it’s juts from day the coach told everyone that everyone is important to put that arm band there was more responsibilities”.

Krishna also played the role of a translator at times in the team and something he is expected to continue doing for the club in the new season.

“I had huge respect for the local boys especially you know they supported me and even though our foreign boys like the boys from Spain they couldn’t understand the Hindi so I was there to translate the Hindi to English to the foreign boys”.

The former All Saints Secondary School student netted a total of 15 goals and six assists in 21 games to help ATK become the most successful side in the ISL’s six-year history.

He signed a one year contract extension with ATK-Mohun Bagan for the 2020/2021 season.