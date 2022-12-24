Klopp warns about an intense year as injuries are taking their toll

[Source: Reuters]

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says next year would be intense for players coming back from the World Cup with the German preparing his side for their trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Liverpool is in sixth place in the league standings after a disappointing start to the season and face a Villa side who have moved up to 12th.

Klopp says things are tough for the players returning from Qatar with injury challenges but they will see how to deal with this.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds they may need to be flexible looking towards the next matches, the first being Manchester City.

Klopp says midfielder James Milner, who was substituted after 38 minutes of the loss at City due to a hamstring injury, would be out for a couple of days along with forward Roberto Firmino who is struggling with a calf injury.