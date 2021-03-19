Kiniviliame Naika to lead Nadroga football

Ramesh Sharma will no longer lead the Nadroga team in the Digicel Premier League.

Nadroga football president Mohammed Ali says they have reshuffled the coaching officials reflecting on the results attained after round four.

“As a head coach we will do a little bit of reshuffle and that’s it, we are not sacking him or taking him out. He will always be part our development team, he will always be there but he will not be our head coach anymore.”

Ali confirms Kiniviliame Naika who has been involved with the team from the past years will now guide the team.

“Kiniviliame has been helping in and out since last year with Johnny Williams and he has also been helping out this year but not full time. We are trying to give him a chance to come and give him the role as a full-time coach.”

Ali adds the players are well familiar with Naika and his coaching philosophy which will be crucial heading into the remaining 10 rounds of the DPL.

Round five of the DPL will resume next weekend.