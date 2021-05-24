Khem reveals facing backlash for club move

Fiji Football squad member Anish Khem has revealed that he received public backlash for switching clubs this season.

Khem who was one of Rewa football’s key players will be donning the white jersey this season after signing for Suva.

The school teacher says changing district was one of the toughest decisions he had to make in his football career as well as for his family.

“I’ve been reading many of the comments on social media especially on Facebook and what people are writing. It’s that, I think the players need money for their family, for bread and butter and we’ve seen in many international football clubs that these are the things going on.”



Khem adds although he is saddened to leave Rewa, he had to put his family first which is always his priority.

The 28-year-old midfielder will be in action for Suva against defending champions Lautoka on Sunday at 4.30pm at the ANZ Stadium.

Before this, Nasinu faces Labasa at 12pm while Rewa takes on Ba at 2pm.

This triple-header match will air on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

Local viewers can pay $15, while it will cost US$30 for overseas viewers.

In other matches on Sunday, Nadi hosts Tailevu Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park at 3pm while Navua meets Nadroga at the Uprising Sports Centre also at 3pm.



