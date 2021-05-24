Home

Football

Khem reveals facing backlash for club move

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 9, 2022 12:16 pm
Anish Khem during one of the training sessions with the Fiji team [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Fiji Football squad member Anish Khem has revealed that he received public backlash for switching clubs this season.

Khem who was one of Rewa football’s key players will be donning the white jersey this season after signing for Suva.

The school teacher says changing district was one of the toughest decisions he had to make in his football career as well as for his family.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’ve been reading many of the comments on social media especially on Facebook and what people are writing. It’s that, I think the players need money for their family, for bread and butter and we’ve seen in many international football clubs that these are the things going on.”


Anish Khem

Khem adds although he is saddened to leave Rewa, he had to put his family first which is always his priority.

The 28-year-old midfielder will be in action for Suva against defending champions Lautoka on Sunday at 4.30pm at the ANZ Stadium.

Before this, Nasinu faces Labasa at 12pm while Rewa takes on Ba at 2pm.

This triple-header match will air on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

Local viewers can pay $15, while it will cost US$30 for overseas viewers.

In other matches on Sunday, Nadi hosts Tailevu Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park at 3pm while Navua meets Nadroga at the Uprising Sports Centre also at 3pm.


Click on the image for a bigger view

