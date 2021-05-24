Khem out for 10 days

Digicel Fiji Football rep Anish Khem is has been ruled out of the side’s first FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Oceania Qualifiers against New Caledonia on Saturday.

Bula Boys Manager Anushil Kumar has confirmed that Khem is injured and will be out for 10 days.

This also means that the Suva defender will miss the second match against New Zealand next Tuesday.

[Fiji football team during one of their training sessions [Source: Oceania Football]

He may return next Friday against Papua New Guinea, however, at this stage that is highly unlikely.

Fiji will play New Caledonia on Saturday in its first match at 5am.

You can watch the action LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.