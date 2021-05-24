Khem double for Labasa in Sanatan final

National rep Anish Khem scored a double for Labasa as they were crowned the new winners of the Sanatan IDC at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.
Labasa beat Navua 3-1 in the final.
The northerners defeated Tavarau/Varoka 1-0 in the semi-final.
The Navua side who had the services of brothers Vineet and Monit Chand edged Tuva 2-1 in the semis.
