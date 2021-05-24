Home

Football

Khan wants consistency

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 23, 2022 4:11 pm

Suva Coach Babs Khan knows they need to be consistent if they want to maintain their spot at the top of the Digicel Premier League standing.

Khan says they had a few missed chances in their last few games that they could have capitalized on.

He adds from here on out the team cannot afford to be lax.

Article continues after advertisement

“We missed about five or six goals and we could have been ahead in goal average. I hope it doesn’t have to haunt us as we go at the end of the Digicel Premier League.”

The Whites will battle Nadroga at 4pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Also at Lawaqa Park, Navua meets Nadi at 2pm.

These two matches plus the Digicel Women’s Super League clash between Suva and Nadroga at 12pm will be shown live on FBC’S pay-per-view Pop channel.

Two matches will be held at Churchill Park with Ba facing Nasinu at 1pm and Lautoka takes on Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
SUVA8620199+1020
REWA8530135+818
BA74031410+412
NADI7304912-39
NADROGA7304613
-79
TAILEVU NAITASIRI721468-27
NAVUA82151015-57
NASINU8215914-57
LAUTOKA3201105+56
LABASA7124813-55

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 9
24th Apr - Sunday1:00PMBa-NasinuChurchill Park
24th Apr - Sunday2:00PMNadi-NavuaLawaqa Park
24th Apr - Sunday3:00PMLautoka-Tailevu NaitasiriChurchill Park
24th Apr - Sunday4:00PMNadroga-SuvaLawaqa Park
Round 8
9th Apr - Saturday3:00PMBa2 - 0Tailevu NaitasiriUprising Ground
9th Apr - Saturday3:00PMRewa2 - 1NadrogaRatu Cakobau Park
10th Apr - Sunday2:00PMNadi3 - 1LabasaPrince Charles Park
10th Apr - Sunday2:00PMNasinu1 - 3LautokaUprising Ground
10th Apr - Sunday4:00PMNavua0 - 3SuvaUprising Ground
Round 7
3rd Apr - Sunday12:00PMNadroga2 - 1NasinuPrince Charles Park
3rd Apr - Sunday2:00PMNadi0 - 2SuvaPrince Charles Park
3rd Apr - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 1RewaUprising Ground
3rd Apr - Sunday4:00PMBa2 - 5LabasaPrince Charles Park
Round 6
20th Mar- Sunday1:00PMNasinu1 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
20th Mar- Sunday3:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 1NadrogaANZ Stadium
20th Mar- Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 2BaPrince Charles Park
20th Mar- Sunday5:00PMRewa2 - 2SuvaANZ Stadium
Round 5
13th Mar- Sunday2:00PMNadroga1 - 0LabasaLawaqa Park
13th Mar- Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 1Tailevu NaitasiriUprising Ground
13th Mar- Sunday4:00PMSuva4 - 2NasinuANZ Stadium
13th Mar- Sunday4:00PMNadi0 - 2RewaLawaqa Park
Round 4
05th Mar- Saturday1:30PMLabasa0-3NavuaSubrail Park
05th Mar- Saturday3:00PMBa5-0NadrogaChurchill Park
06th Mar- Sunday2:00PMSuva3-2Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
06th Mar- Sunday4:00PMRewa2-0NasinuANZ Stadium
Round 3
27th Feb- Sunday2:00PMNasinu2 - 4NadiANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2BaUprising Grounds
27th Feb- Sunday4:00PMRewa2 - 0Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday6:00PMSuva1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa1 - 1RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi2 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 0NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMLautoka6 - 2NavuaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa1 - 2SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium

