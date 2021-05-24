Khan wants consistency

Suva Coach Babs Khan knows they need to be consistent if they want to maintain their spot at the top of the Digicel Premier League standing.

Khan says they had a few missed chances in their last few games that they could have capitalized on.

He adds from here on out the team cannot afford to be lax.

“We missed about five or six goals and we could have been ahead in goal average. I hope it doesn’t have to haunt us as we go at the end of the Digicel Premier League.”

The Whites will battle Nadroga at 4pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Also at Lawaqa Park, Navua meets Nadi at 2pm.

These two matches plus the Digicel Women’s Super League clash between Suva and Nadroga at 12pm will be shown live on FBC’S pay-per-view Pop channel.

Two matches will be held at Churchill Park with Ba facing Nasinu at 1pm and Lautoka takes on Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 8 6 2 0 19 9 +10 20 REWA 8 5 3 0 13 5 +8 18 BA 7 4 0 3 14 10 +4 12 NADI 7 3 0 4 9 12 -3 9 NADROGA 7 3 0 4 6 13

-7 9 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 7 2 1 4 6 8 -2 7 NAVUA 8 2 1 5 10 15 -5 7 NASINU 8 2 1 5 9 14 -5 7 LAUTOKA 3 2 0 1 10 5 +5 6 LABASA 7 1 2 4 8 13 -5 5