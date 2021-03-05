Khan smashes Suva to victory

Ramzan Khan smashed into the right hand corner of the net to give Suva a superb beginning to the Digicel Premier League beating Rewa 1-nil at the ANZ Stadium.

Khan, from just near the penalty box stunned the Delta Tigers goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau with a powerful drive just before the half time mark.

The Capital City side, without its four key players of Filipe Baravilala, Christopher Wasasala, Iosefo Verevou, and Kalisito Veikoka, played their hearts out in front of their home fans.

Suva football team players celebrate after Ramzan Khan’s goal.

The lone goal was enough to earn the Whites the maximum points.





