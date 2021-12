Khan relooks at game plan

Suva football coach, Babs Khan says playing as Digicel Premier League champions has been tough.

The Whites had a slow start after losing some of its key members from last year, but they managed to bounce back, recording six wins, two draws, and four losses.

Suva is second with 20 points on the DPL standings and will need to win its last two matches to have a chance of retaining the title.

Article continues after advertisement

Khan says if player’s stick to the game plan, they’ll be able to deliver the results.

“We are defending and we are always a champion side, we just took one step back and we got our game plan right. At the moment what we will do is assess our injury and watch our videos and see where we made mistakes.”

Suva will host Labasa at 3pm on Sunday at the ANZ Stadium and in an earlier match, Rewa faces Ba at 1pm at the same venue.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Rewa/Ba and Labasa/Suva matches on Mirchi FM.

Labasa takes on Lautoka on Friday at 7pm at the ANZ Stadium and the live commentary will also air on Mirchi FM.

Other matches on Sunday see Nadroga host Lautoka at Lawaqa Park and Navua play Nadi at Prince Charles Park, both matches will kick-off at 3pm.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 11 7 2 2 16 9 +7 23 SUVA 12 6 2 4 15 11 +4 20 REWA 12 5 4 3 16 10 +6 19 BA 11 5 3 3 16 9 +7 18 LABASA 10 3 6 1 5 3 +2 15 NADI 12 3 5 4 12 18 -6 14 NADROGA 12 1 6 5 9 17 -8 9 NAVUA 12 1 2 9 7 18 -11 5