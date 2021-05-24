Khan praises new players

Suva Coach Babs Khan believes with time the new players in the squad will adjust well to their style of play.

The Whites featured their new players, Samuela Navoce, Inoke Turagalailai, Anish Khem, Marlon Tahioa, Samuela Drudru, Dave Radrigai, and Malakai Rakula yesterday in the first round of the Digicel Premier League.

This paid dividend with Radrgai scoring a double for Suva’s in their 2-1 over defending champions Lautoka.

Khan is confident in the team that he has.

“We need a lot of time, it is not easy these guys come from other teams, they got other philosophy that they are folding in football and we have our own philosophy and we will try to gel and come out stronger.”

Khan says the focus now is on this week’s clash and adding another win to their tally.