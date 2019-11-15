Key players’ return for Labasa

Several key players will return for Labasa football in their Vodafone Premier League clash against Nasinu on Sunday.

Players including Antonio Tuivuna, Ilisoni Lolaivalu and Lekima Gonerau have served their match suspensions and will feature for the Northerners this weekend.

Head coach Ronil Lal says the return of these key players is a timely one as they prepare for one of their toughest clash against the Giant Killers.

“These are our regular season players and they play very important positions in the team so their return will be an advantage for us.”

Lal adds every player in the squad will have to work hard for a spot in the final 11.

Labasa hosts Nasinu at Subrail Park at 1.30pm on Sunday.

In other matches on Sunday, Suva hosts Lautoka at the ANZ Stadium at 2pm and Rewa battles Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3.30pm.

You can watch the Rewa and Nadi match live on FBC Sports and commentary will air on Mirchi FM.

The lone VPL match on Saturday will be played at the Uprising Sports Centre at 4pm between Navua and Ba.