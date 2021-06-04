Kevin de Bruyne to join Belgium post-surgery

Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is confirmed to join the Belgium squad tomorrow.

The 29-year-old had minor surgery on his facial injury and is cleared to join the squad.

The Manchester City player fractured his nose and left eye socket in a clash with Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger in last Saturday’s Champions League final.

Belgium meets Russia in their Euro 2020 opener next Saturday before facing Denmark on the 17th and Finland on the 21st.

Belgium is the world’s top-ranked team and De Bruyne is set to be a key player in their bid for a first major title.