Keep fit and healthy says Krishna

Fiji Football star Roy Krishna is urging footballers in the country to be on a healthy diet with the restrictions in place in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

As most players are at home, Krishna says they must not lose out on fitness level and be mentally prepared as well.

The national football skipper says having disruption to your regular routine and uncertainty can take toll on everyone.

Krishna recommends that fellow footballers stay active at home with regular exercises if they can or even find gardening is something that can keep them fit and healthy.

The former All Saints Secondary School student from Labasa who have been on self-quarantine for the past week after arriving from India says during this trying times we need to take heed of advisories from the authorities.