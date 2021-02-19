Kautoga to start for Suva in CvC

Vilitati Kautoga has been named in the starting lineup for the Suva’s Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion clash against Labasa tonight.

Kautoga is back after missing from the football circuit for some time.

The former Tavua and Suva striker joins new inclusions Merrill Nand, Ivan Kumar and Waisake Navunigasau.

Atunaisa Naucukidi and Jovilisi Borisi will fill in for the goalkeeper position.

Veteran Meli Codro, Simione Nabenu, Remueru Takiata, Iosefo Verevou, Christopher Wasasala, Shahil Dave, Filipe Baravilala and Ravinesh Karan Singh will also feature for the Whites.

Labasa hosts Suva this evening at 7pm at the ANZ Stadium.

The second leg will be played on Sunday at 3pm at the same venue.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the match on Mirchi FM.