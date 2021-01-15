Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Football

Kasavu wins NCC title

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 17, 2021 4:53 pm

Kasavu Football Club has created history after winning the Vodafone National Club Championship for the first time in 76 years.

This is after Kasavu defeated Greenstar FC 3-nil in the NCC final at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

Hosts, Greenstar put up a strong first half performance against a much experienced Kasavu FC side laced with Rewa reps with the likes of Peniame Drova, Anish Khem and brothers Bruce and Setareki Hughes.

Article continues after advertisement

Kasavu made several attempts at goal in the first quarter of the match, but the defense from Greenstar’s Setareki Vola and Ravikesh Singh kept Kasavu from scoring.

Setareki Hughes was able to break the dead lock in the 35th minute after he dodged past two Greenstar defenders to score the first goal.

Greenstar failed to maintain discipline in the second half which gave Kasavu an opportunity from a free kick.

This gave Anish Khem the opportunity to increase Kasavu’s lead to 2-nil in the 64th minute.

Kasavu’s third goal was scored by Gabirieli Matanisiga.

Despite several attempts at goal in the final minutes of play, Kasavu held the fort and kept Greenstar from scoring till the final whistle.

Simione Tamanisau won the Golden Glove award while Zain Ali won the best upcoming player and Greenstar scooped the team of the tournament.

Kasavu walked away with $5,000 while Greenstar won $1,500 as runners-up.

DATE & DAYTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2Group
Day 1 - Lawaqa Park
08 Jan - Friday3:00PMYalalevu FC1 - 0Max Nalovo FCGroup B
08 Jan - Friday5:00PMGreenstar FC3 - 1Press FCGroup A
Day 2 - Lawaqa Park
09 Jan - Saturday2:00PMPress FC0 - 2Kasavu Sports FCGroup A
09 Jan - Saturday4:00PMMax Nalovo FC2 - 1Northpole FCGroup B
DAY 3 - Lawaqa Park
10 Jan - Sunday1:00PMYalalevu FC2 - 1Northpole FCGroup B
10 Jan - Sunday3:00PMKasavu Sports FC3 - 0Greenstar FCGroup A
Semi-finalLawaqa Park
16 Jan - Saturday2:00PMKasavu Sports FC1 - 0Max Nalovo FCSemifinal 1
16 Jan - Saturday4:00PMGreenstar FC6 - 5Yalalevu FCSemifinal 2
FINALLawaqa Park
17 Jan - Sunday2:00PMKasavu Sports FC3 - 0Greenstar FCFINAL
TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
POOL A
Kasavu Sports FC220050+56
Greenstar FC210134-13
Press FC200215-40
POOL B
Yalalevu FC220031+26
Max Nalovo FC210121+13
Northpole FC200224-20

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.