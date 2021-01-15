Kasavu wins NCC title

Kasavu Football Club has created history after winning the Vodafone National Club Championship for the first time in 76 years.

This is after Kasavu defeated Greenstar FC 3-nil in the NCC final at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

Hosts, Greenstar put up a strong first half performance against a much experienced Kasavu FC side laced with Rewa reps with the likes of Peniame Drova, Anish Khem and brothers Bruce and Setareki Hughes.

Kasavu made several attempts at goal in the first quarter of the match, but the defense from Greenstar’s Setareki Vola and Ravikesh Singh kept Kasavu from scoring.

Setareki Hughes was able to break the dead lock in the 35th minute after he dodged past two Greenstar defenders to score the first goal.

Greenstar failed to maintain discipline in the second half which gave Kasavu an opportunity from a free kick.

This gave Anish Khem the opportunity to increase Kasavu’s lead to 2-nil in the 64th minute.

Kasavu’s third goal was scored by Gabirieli Matanisiga.

Despite several attempts at goal in the final minutes of play, Kasavu held the fort and kept Greenstar from scoring till the final whistle.

Simione Tamanisau won the Golden Glove award while Zain Ali won the best upcoming player and Greenstar scooped the team of the tournament.

Kasavu walked away with $5,000 while Greenstar won $1,500 as runners-up.

DATE & DAY TIME TEAM 1 SCORE TEAM 2 Group Day 1 - Lawaqa Park 08 Jan - Friday 3:00PM Yalalevu FC 1 - 0 Max Nalovo FC Group B 08 Jan - Friday 5:00PM Greenstar FC 3 - 1 Press FC Group A Day 2 - Lawaqa Park 09 Jan - Saturday 2:00PM Press FC 0 - 2 Kasavu Sports FC Group A 09 Jan - Saturday 4:00PM Max Nalovo FC 2 - 1 Northpole FC Group B DAY 3 - Lawaqa Park 10 Jan - Sunday 1:00PM Yalalevu FC 2 - 1 Northpole FC Group B 10 Jan - Sunday 3:00PM Kasavu Sports FC 3 - 0 Greenstar FC Group A Semi-final Lawaqa Park 16 Jan - Saturday 2:00PM Kasavu Sports FC 1 - 0 Max Nalovo FC Semifinal 1 16 Jan - Saturday 4:00PM Greenstar FC 6 - 5 Yalalevu FC Semifinal 2 FINAL Lawaqa Park 17 Jan - Sunday 2:00PM Kasavu Sports FC 3 - 0 Greenstar FC FINAL