Football
Kasavu wins NCC title
January 17, 2021 4:53 pm
Kasavu Football Club has created history after winning the Vodafone National Club Championship for the first time in 76 years.
This is after Kasavu defeated Greenstar FC 3-nil in the NCC final at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.
Hosts, Greenstar put up a strong first half performance against a much experienced Kasavu FC side laced with Rewa reps with the likes of Peniame Drova, Anish Khem and brothers Bruce and Setareki Hughes.
Kasavu made several attempts at goal in the first quarter of the match, but the defense from Greenstar’s Setareki Vola and Ravikesh Singh kept Kasavu from scoring.
Setareki Hughes was able to break the dead lock in the 35th minute after he dodged past two Greenstar defenders to score the first goal.
Greenstar failed to maintain discipline in the second half which gave Kasavu an opportunity from a free kick.
This gave Anish Khem the opportunity to increase Kasavu’s lead to 2-nil in the 64th minute.
Kasavu’s third goal was scored by Gabirieli Matanisiga.
Despite several attempts at goal in the final minutes of play, Kasavu held the fort and kept Greenstar from scoring till the final whistle.
Simione Tamanisau won the Golden Glove award while Zain Ali won the best upcoming player and Greenstar scooped the team of the tournament.
Kasavu walked away with $5,000 while Greenstar won $1,500 as runners-up.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|Group
|Day 1 - Lawaqa Park
|08 Jan - Friday
|3:00PM
|Yalalevu FC
|1 - 0
|Max Nalovo FC
|Group B
|08 Jan - Friday
|5:00PM
|Greenstar FC
|3 - 1
|Press FC
|Group A
|Day 2 - Lawaqa Park
|09 Jan - Saturday
|2:00PM
|Press FC
|0 - 2
|Kasavu Sports FC
|Group A
|09 Jan - Saturday
|4:00PM
|Max Nalovo FC
|2 - 1
|Northpole FC
|Group B
|DAY 3 - Lawaqa Park
|10 Jan - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Yalalevu FC
|2 - 1
|Northpole FC
|Group B
|10 Jan - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Kasavu Sports FC
|3 - 0
|Greenstar FC
|Group A
|Semi-final
|Lawaqa Park
|16 Jan - Saturday
|2:00PM
|Kasavu Sports FC
|1 - 0
|Max Nalovo FC
|Semifinal 1
|16 Jan - Saturday
|4:00PM
|Greenstar FC
|6 - 5
|Yalalevu FC
|Semifinal 2
|FINAL
|Lawaqa Park
|17 Jan - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Kasavu Sports FC
|3 - 0
|Greenstar FC
|FINAL
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|POOL A
|Kasavu Sports FC
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|+5
|6
|Greenstar FC
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|Press FC
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|POOL B
|Yalalevu FC
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|6
|Max Nalovo FC
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|+1
|3
|Northpole FC
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|0