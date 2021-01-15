Kasavu FC players to share $20,000

The new National Club Championship winner, Kasavu FC players from Rewa will share a total of $20,000.

Kasavu won $5000 after beating Greenstar FC 3-0 in the final at Lawaqa Park on Sunday, however, their sponsors topped up the prize money with another $15,000.

Coach Mohammed Nizam says the $20,000 will be shared by the 14 players.

Article continues after advertisement

The Kasavu players and management created history by winning its first NCC title after 76 years.