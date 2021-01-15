Football
Kasavu FC players to share $20,000
January 20, 2021 12:14 pm
The Kasavu football team after winning the NCC title
The new National Club Championship winner, Kasavu FC players from Rewa will share a total of $20,000.
Kasavu won $5000 after beating Greenstar FC 3-0 in the final at Lawaqa Park on Sunday, however, their sponsors topped up the prize money with another $15,000.
Coach Mohammed Nizam says the $20,000 will be shared by the 14 players.
Article continues after advertisement
The Kasavu players and management created history by winning its first NCC title after 76 years.
Sponsored Links