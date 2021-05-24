Home

Kane's stoppage time goal gives Tottenham win over Man City

February 20, 2022 5:09 am
Harry Kane's stoppage-time goal gave Tottenham a stunning victory over Premier League leaders Manchester City [Source: Premier League/Twitter]

Harry Kane’s stoppage-time goal gave Tottenham a stunning 3-2 victory over Premier League leaders Manchester City in a chaotic finale at Etihad Stadium.

City thought they had rescued a point moments earlier when Riyad Mahrez converted a penalty awarded after a VAR review, but there was another twist to come and Kane, predictably, provided it.

The Spurs striker, whom City had tried to sign in the summer, rose highest to nod home Dejan Kulusevski’s cross in the 95th minute and spark wild celebrations from the travelling fans.

It was a dramatic end to a pulsating match that had already seen Spurs pegged back twice, with City running out of time to find a third equaliser.

Tottenham’s first goal came after only four minutes, with Son Heun-min beating the offside trap and squaring the ball for Kulusevski to score on his first start for the club.

City levelled when Hugo Lloris spilled Raheem Sterling’s cross and Ilkay Gundogan pounced to turn in the loose ball, but they could not turn their possession into more goals.

Spurs continued to threaten on the break in the second half and were back in front on the hour mark when Kane finished a move he had started, running onto Son’s cross to fire past Ederson from close range.

Kane was denied again by Ederson and then had another strike ruled out for offside but it appeared City would have the last word when they were awarded a spot-kick at the end of the 90 minutes.

Referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot for a handball by Cristian Romero after a VAR review and it seemed Mahrez had salvaged a point.

Kane had other ideas, and his winner means City’s lead at the top over Liverpool, who have a game in hand, is down to six points.

