Kane’s fate to be determined tomorrow

England captain Harry Kane. [Photo Source: Reuters]

England captain Harry Kane will be having a scan on his right ankle before Saturday’s match.

The 29-year-old sustained a blow early in the second half during the 6-2 victory over Iran in Group B on Monday.

He was eventually replaced by Callum Wilson and was later seen with light strapping on the ankle.

Kane is set to have the scan tomorrow to assess the extent of the problem.

The Tottenham striker has scored 51 goals in 76 appearances for the Three Lions.

England coach Gareth Southgate will hope Kane’s scan results are positive as he prepares his team for the second game of the group stage.

England will face USA next on Saturday at 7am.