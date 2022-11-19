Kane determined to bring back glory

[Source: Harry Hotspur / Web]

England captain Harry Kane is looking for World Cup glory in Qatar with two days to go till the most anticipated tournament begins.

Kane has spoken of his wish to bring the World Cup back to England.

The England captain and his teammates flew out to their World Cup base in Doha earlier this week.

After leading England to the World Cup semi-final in 2018 as well as picking up the golden boot, the Tottenham Hotspur striker is looking to go two steps further this time.

He says the World Cup is a special occasion and they are excited.

Kane says for most professional players it’s the biggest tournament they can play in and he is lucky that it will be one of the greatest experiences of his life.

He adds that every game will be important to the Three Lions.

England faces Iran at 1am on Tuesday.

England faces Iran at 1am on Tuesday.