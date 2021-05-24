Kane comes off bench to score hat-trick

Harry Kane came off the bench to score a 20-minute hat-trick as Tottenham recorded their first Europa Conference League win.

Spurs thrashed NS Mura 5-1 this morning.

The odds were in their favor from the first half after leading 2-nil at the breather, with goals to Dele Alli and Giovani lo Celso.

“We’ll keep working and keep fighting.” 🗣 Dele’s post-match thoughts… pic.twitter.com/gsu6RwKlP6 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 30, 2021

The Slovenian side pulled a goal back eight minutes after the restart.

“Important for players that work every day to have minutes.” 🗣 Nuno reacts to tonight’s victory in the @europacnfleague… pic.twitter.com/5WenpHqzFY — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 30, 2021

With 60 minutes to play, Kane had to come in as a substitute and the fresh legs didn’t disappoint as he linked well with the other players to secure his 16th career hat-trick.

Always delighted to take the match ball home ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/JM4CpIk3Tr — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 30, 2021

[Source: BBC Sport]