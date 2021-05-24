Kajal aims to be accredited FIFA referee

A female law student had to persuade her parents to train and become a football referee.

After being given the green light, Kajal Karishma Prasad had to plan her days well with studies, and part-time work and sacrificed a lot of her time but today she’s proud after achieving what she wanted to become.

Now the 20 year old’s goal is to one day become an accredited FIFA referee.

Article continues after advertisement

She’s is looking forward to making a major step in her career and hopes she’ll inspire young girls and women in Fiji who wants to follow the same path.

Prasad wanted to become a football player as a young girl, but she was inspired by some of the referees, so she turned to refereeing.

Her passion started when she used to train at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa with her Nasinu team and saw how the referees were trained with the laws of the game practically which caught her eyes.

The second-year law student at USP went through the workshops and has been in the panel as an assistant referee.

Last weekend she officiated at the Gujarati IDC in Vatuwaqa.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Premier League resumes this weekend with four games on Sunday.

Nadi faces Navua at Lawaqa Park followed by the Suva and Nadroga clash at 4pm.

Ba and Nasinu clash at Churchill Park while Lautoka hosts Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm.

You can watch both games at Lawaqa Park plus the women’s Super League match between Nadroga and Suva at 12pm LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel.