K-League begins

Football is back in South Korea for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports around the world, and its success or failure will be closely watched by leagues everywhere.

The K-League season kicked off Friday in Jeonju with defending champion Jeonbuk Motors playing in an empty stadium but with chants piped in from supporters.

Instead of fans, banners with messages of support were draped around the stands.

The hosts beat Suwon Bluewings 1-0 in a match that was broadcast to 36 countries, including Germany, Britain, India and Australia.

The game was also shown on YouTube and on the league’s Twitter page.

[Source: The Guardian]