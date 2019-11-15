Football
Juventus, Argentina star Paulo Dybala tests positive for COVID-19
TVNZ
March 22, 2020 5:24 pm
Paulo Dybala [Source: TVNZ]
Argentina and Juventus football star Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus.
The Argentina international posted a picture on Twitter with his girlfriend Oriana where he confirmed the pair had contracted Covid-19.
Juventus confirmed the 26-year-old was “asymptomatic and fine” while in voluntary home isolation.
Article continues after advertisement
On Wednesday the Italian Serie A club revealed Blaise Matuidi had coronavirus, becoming the second Juvetus ace after Daniele Rugani to get the virus.
[Source:TVNZ]