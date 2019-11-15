Home

Juventus, Argentina star Paulo Dybala tests positive for COVID-19

TVNZ
March 22, 2020 5:24 pm
Paulo Dybala [Source: TVNZ]

Argentina and Juventus football star Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Argentina international posted a picture on Twitter with his girlfriend Oriana where he confirmed the pair had contracted Covid-19.

Juventus confirmed the 26-year-old was “asymptomatic and fine” while in voluntary home isolation.

On Wednesday the Italian Serie A club revealed Blaise Matuidi had coronavirus, becoming the second Juvetus ace after Daniele Rugani to get the virus.

[Source:TVNZ]

