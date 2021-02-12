Jurgen Klopp: 'Concerned' boss expected Liverpool to win more games

Jurgen Klopp says he does not listen to the “noise” around Liverpool’s slide – but is “concerned” by their form.

The fourth-placed Reds, who have played one game more, trail leaders Manchester City by 10 points.

They have lost their past two games but will move above Leicester if they beat them away tomorrow.

Despite winning the Premier League by 18 points last season, Liverpool’s points-per-game average has dropped more than any other Premier League team since games started being played behind closed doors last June.

The Reds have been hit by serious injuries to players including defenders Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.