Junior Bula Boys to arrive tonight

Digicel Junior Bula Boys [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys are expected to arrive into the country today at 7.45pm.

The team returns from the OFC Under-19 Championship in Tahiti where they secured their place in the FIFA U20 World Cup in Indonesia next year.

Fiji finished second in the championship with New Zealand winning the title.

Ronil Lal’s side will be given cash rewards and their achievements will be celebrated during the upcoming Courts Inter-District Championship.

Their return is timely for some of the teams that will be looking to field the players for the tournament.

The IDC kicks-off on Wednesday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch 22 matches live on FBC Pop.