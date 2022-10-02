Junior Bula Boys return home

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys arrived in the country this evening.

The team returns from the OFC Under-19 Championship in Tahiti where they secured their place in the FIFA U20 World Cup in Indonesia next year.

Fiji finished second in the championship with New Zealand winning the title.

Fiji Football Association CEO, Mohammed Yusuf says he is proud of the boys’ achievement, being able to qualify for the world cup next year.

Yusuf says that the hard work now starts for the teams’ preparations adding that they will not leave any stones unturned and will maximise the teams’ exposure.

The players are now available for the IDC which kicks off on Wednesday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch 22 matches live on FBC Pop.