Junior Bula Boys bank on divine intervention

[Source: Fiji Football]

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys have been reminded to play for their country when they take the field in their first OFC Under-19 Championship match.

The team was due to play on Friday but Papua New Guinea opted out, giving the match points and three goals to the national side.

Fiji is up against Tonga today at 3pm as the team will put to the test what they have learned in the past two months of training and preparation.

Article continues after advertisement

Team captain Samuela Navoce says they’ll respect every opponent but they’ll need the prayers of families to push them through.

“I just want to ask the families and loved ones back at home to pray for us and keep supporting us. It’ll take away some pressure ahead of the first match.”

Navoce says the atmosphere in camp is electric and they’re ready to take on Tonga.

Meanwhile, OFC has confirmed the Vanuatu vs Samoa and Tahiti vs Papua New Guinea scheduled for today will not be played.