Junior Bula Boys awarded match points

Junior Bula Boys during one of their training sessions [Source: Fiji Football]

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys have been awarded the match points for their opening match which did not eventuate.

They have also been awarded three goals in line with Oceania Football Confederation’s tournament regulation.

PNG and Vanuatu had informed OFC that they are unable to play their opening matches a day before game day.

Along with Fiji, New Caledonia who was scheduled to play Vanuatu has also been awarded the match points and three goals.

The Fiji U-19 will face Tonga tomorrow at 3pm.

Fiji and Tahiti are leveled in Group B with three points each.

You can watch the Junior Bula Boys in action tomorrow on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile, Solomon Islands have one foot in the quarter-finals of the OFC U-19 Championship after a 3-0 win over Cook Islands.