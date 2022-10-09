Junior Bula Boys accorded celebration

The Junior Bula Boys were accorded to a thanksgiving ceremony yesterday at the Fiji Football Academy in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

The team returned from the OFC Under-19 Championship in Tahiti where they secured their place in the FIFA U20 World Cup in Indonesia next year.

Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel thanked the team for persevering through the challenges and making Fiji proud.

Article continues after advertisement

Parents of the players, supporters and members of the association were present to celebrate the achievement.

The Junior Bula Boys will soon march into camp to prepare for the 2023 Indonesia World Cup in May.