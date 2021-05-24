Jota scores a double in Liverpool win

Diogo Jota scored a brace of goals to help Liverpool to a 2-nil win over Leicester today in the English Premier League.

Jota has now scored 17 goals across all competitions for Liverpool this season; already his most in a single campaign while playing for a Premier League club.

Jota opened the account in the 34th minute before sealing the win in the 87th.

Article continues after advertisement

Liverpool now sits in second place on 51 points.