Josaia Ratu leaves Nasinu to play for Tavua

Nasinu will suffer a huge blow in the goalkeeping area this season as top choice goalkeeper Josaia Ratu’s transfer application to play for Tavua has been approved.

This has been confirmed by the Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf.

Yusuf also says the players who will have their transfer application approved can immediately start playing for their new district.

Meanwhile, Ba will take on Labasa in the Pillay Garments Champions Vs Champions series at 7pm this Friday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The second leg of the series will be played this Sunday at the Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of both the matches on Radio Fiji Two.