Joela Biuvanua ready for Fiji FACT

Young Lautoka goalkeeper Joela Biuvanua is ready to take the field again this Saturday following his recovery from an injury that ruled him out of their IDC match last month.

Biuvanua who is the Blue’s first-choice goalkeeper sustained an injury during their final IDC match against Rewa.

The 22-year-old is raring to be back on the field for the last tournament of the season.

“So I’ll try and do my best, give something back to the Lautoka fans. Since that injury happened to me in the IDC I have made my comeback and I will try and prove myself during this major tournament the Fiji FACT.”

This will be his third major tournament and he believes they need to have a perfect start, especially against the defending champion.

“Nadi will be trying to give back something for their district and also because they are the champions of the Fiji FACT.”

Nadi will play Lautoka on Saturday at 3.30pm at Churchill Park while in the first match at the same venue Nasinu meets Ba at 1.30pm.

On Sunday, Suva hosts Navua at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium while Labasa takes on Rewa at 3pm.

All four games radio commentaries will air on Mirchi FM.

The tournament proper will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from next Wednesday to Sunday.