Job not done for Nadroga football

The Professional Valuations Nadroga football side may have one foot in next season’s premier but the job is not quite done yet.

After their 3-0 away victory against Bua in the first leg at Subrail Park last weekend, the Stallions have made things easy for them ahead of their home match.

Even if Nadroga loses by 2-0, they will still go through to the premier division.

Nadroga head coach Johnny Williams says it has been an exciting eight-month journey and this time next year, the side will be featuring in the premier division.

The Stallions will host Bua at Lawaqa Park in the second leg of the senior playoff on Saturday at 6pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji Two.