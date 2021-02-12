JK Nadi and Rewa Masters through to Veterans final

The JK Nadi side will play Rewa Masters in the RC Manubhai/Apco Coatings Veterans tournament final at Lawaqa Park this afternoon.

This is after the side defeated Rewa Legends 4-2 in penalty kicks during their semi-final clash.

Both teams were locked at nil-all when the referee blew the final whistle.

In the first semifinal, Rewa Masters with Joela Baleidrokadroka, Thomas Vulivuli, Seveci Rokotakala, Pita Rabo, Patrick Wise and Sailosi Livatalo beat Westerns Sports King 2-nil.

The Veterans final will be played at 2pm as a curtain raiser to the Digicel Premier League clash between Suva and Nadroga.