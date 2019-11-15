Jetsetters ready for VPL

The Nadi Football side has a mammoth task ahead as they prepare to kick-off their Vodafone Premier League campaign.

The Jetsetters will be facing season newcomers Navua who makes a return to the top-level football.

With the Southerner’s scintillating performance in the senior division last year, Nadi is looking to steer to the right direction with the guidance of new coach Kamal Swamy.

As the pre-transfer window is almost reaching the end, there has been very little movement in the Nadi side with Napolioni Qasevakatini likely to make a comeback to his home district.

Last season’s regulars including Rusiate Matarerega, Jeshal Kumar, Ame Votoniu, Afraz Ali, Vereti Dickson and U23 rep Tito Vodowaqa.

Peni Tuigulagula who is also part of the squad is eyeing an overseas move, however, this is not yet confirmed.

Nadi plays Navua in its first match of VPL at the Uprising Grounds in Navua at 3pm this Sunday.

Other games on Sunday sees Rewa playing Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park, Lautoka hosts Nasinu. All these games will be played at 3pm.

Meanwhile, this Saturday, Suva meets Labasa at 1.30pm at Subrail Park.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Ba-Rewa and Labasa-Suva matches on Radio Fiji Two.

[Source: Fiji FA]