Jetsetters aware of Suva capabilities

Nadi football could cause some heartbreaks for Suva and its fans in their Vodafone Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Jetsetters are aiming to end their league season on a high, and a win against Suva would mean a lot.

The two teams last met in round seven, where the Whites came out with a 2-1 win at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Nadi Head Coach Kamal Swamy says they’re aware of the threats in the Suva team.

“We are trying to make the Nadi team a better team, and it’s not only for this year, but we are also preparing for the next four years. They’ve played against them for sure they know their capabilities, and of course, they will try their best to play well.”

Nadi is in fourth place on the VPL standings with 21 points.

The Green Machine travels to the ANZ Stadium on Sunday, where they will take on league leaders Suva at 3pm.

Also, at 3pm on Sunday, Rewa faces Lautoka at Churchill Park.

On Saturday, Ba play Labasa at Subrail Park at 1.30 pm while Nasinu battles Navua at 7pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.

You can tune in to the live commentaries of the Nasinu-Navua and Rewa-Lautoka matches on Mirchi FM.