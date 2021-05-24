Jesus stars in Man City's win

England midfielder Jack Grealish may have won the hearts of his new fans with his goal but it was Gabriel Jesus who orchestrated the match.

Manager Pep Guardiola says Jesus played an important role in the 5-nil demolition of Norwich.

His clever movement, control and delivery created three of City’s five goals that wreaked havoc among the Norwich defence.

Article continues after advertisement

There was some fortune about the first two as Grant Hanley’s attempted clearance flew in off Norwich keeper Tim Krul before City’s second bounced off Grealish’s knee.

However, the lead was just reward for the commanding hosts, who saw a neat Ferran Torres finish chalked off in-between those goals after the video assistant referee noticed Bernardo Silva’s clip on Milot Rashica in the build-up.

Aymeric Laporte added the third, steering home a corner from close range, before Jesus guided Kyle Walker’s through ball into the path of Raheem Sterling for the substitute to sweep home City’s fourth.

Riyad Mahrez also came off the bench to round off the rout, beating Krul one-on-one as City secure a comfortable win.

In other matches, Liverpool dominated Burnley 2-0, Aston Villa defeated Newcastle 2-nil, Crystal Palace and Brentford played to a nil-all draw while Leeds and Everton drew 2-all, Brighton won against Watford 2-nil.