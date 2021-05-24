Home

Jasnit Vikash’s team goes down in beach football

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 23, 2021 4:45 pm

Former Nasinu star Jasnit Vikash scored a goal for Gully Boys but it was not enough to secure his team a spot in the Digicel Beach Soccer Championship semifinal tomorrow.

Vikash’s team was beaten 7-6 on penalty kicks by Sand Sational after the scores were locked 3-all at full-time.

Joining Sand Sational in the semifinal tomorrow is Brothers Strike.

The side earlier beat Sand Sational 4-2 before defeating Gully Boys 2-1 and they finished the group stage with a 3-1 win over Code Black this afternoon.

The semi-finals will be played tomorrow at the Fiji Sports Council Beach Soccer pitch in Laucala.

Meanwhile, also tomorrow, the Digicel Premier League will resume after six months with three games.

Navua will host Nadroga at 4:30pm at the Uprising ground in Pacific Harbor.

In other matches tomorrow, Suva takes on Ba at the ANZ Stadium while Rewa will travel to Prince Charles Park to face Nadi.

Both matches will kick off at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Ba/Suva match on Mirchi FM.

