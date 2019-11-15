Home

Jasnit Vikash nets two as gutsy Nasinu topples Men in Black

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
July 18, 2020 4:57 pm
Nasinu Football has created a major upset in the Vodafone Premier League just moments ago.

The side defeated the Men in Black 2-nil at the Fiji FA Academy grounds in Ba.

Nasinu’s Jasnit Vikash netted the first goal in the 18th minute of the first half and scored his second via a penalty in the 57th minute.

Ill-discipline cost a red card to Ba’s Saula Waqa and Nasinu Manager Suresh Chand in the 73rd minute.

Waqa was sent off for violent conduct on a Nasinu player who was down on the ground while Chand was sent off for inappropriate behaviour towards the referee.

Nasinu  Coach Tagi Vonolagi earlier said to topple Ba is like climbing Mount Korobaba.

This is Nasinu’s second win in the Vodafone Premier League

