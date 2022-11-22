Japanese fans help cleaners after World Cup match

[Source: Fox Sports]

Japanese fans have been the talk of the town when they cleaned up a stadium after the Qatar and Ecuador match at the FIFA World Cup.

After the tournament’s opening game, fans dressed in Japan’s national colors stayed behind to pick up bottles and food wrapping left in the seats.

This moment was captured on video by Bahraini influencer Omar Al-Farooq, who shared the clip that has been watched more than 7 million times.

When asked what caused them to clean up the stand, a fan responded by saying they are Japanese and do not leave rubbish behind as they respect the place.

Some of the fans were spotted going row by row to make sure no rubbish was left behind.