It’s official: Roy Krishna re-signs with ATK

Fijian football skipper Roy Krishna has announced that he has signed for another season with Indian Super League club, ATK Mohun Bagan.

The Fijian wonder boy has laid to rest speculations surrounding his future, last night putting pen to paper with the reigning champions.

Krishna was being pursued by several overseas clubs, which included a chance to return to the A-League.

Krishna, who also captained ATK several times this season, was also the top scorer for the club.

He says rejoining the club for the 2020/2021 season has got him excited.

“I am delighted to extend the contract with my club. After a successful season, winning the 2019/2020 Hero ISL Cup, I had no hesitation in choosing to remain with the champion team,” he says.

The Siberia, Labasa lad, made a big impact in the ISL, which also got many Fijian fans hooked onto the league and following it each week.

“I had a wonderful first year both on and off the field on Kolkata. Everyone who is part of the club-from my fellow players, management and the fans, welcomed my family and I with open arms. We love being part of the culture that exists within the club. The love and support from the fans has been especially amazing.”

On my way home and i can’t help but reflect on the 7 months I’ve spent in Kolkata. We came as visitors but after a beautiful season with all of you, we feel like we found another home. Thank you to everyone who made us feel welcome. Thanks for your love and support. #blessed pic.twitter.com/dPhm8nybvP — Roy Krishna 🇫🇯🇳🇿 (@RoyKrishna21) March 22, 2020

Playing alongside his former Wellington Phoenix teammate, David Williams, it was not only on the field that made life great for the Fijian.

“Last season was my first experience of India and I have really enjoyed my time here, despite its distance from everything I was familiar with. Kolkata is an amazing city with lovely people and it’s now a second home for me.”

Krishna, lost out being crowed the golden boot winner on a technicality, despite his goal-scoring prowess, where he was tied with eventual winner, Chennaiyin FC striker Nerijus Valskis.

He netted 15 times with six assists.

But despite this technicality, Krishna wowed the ISL with his strong play and finishing coupled with his leadership on and off the field.

And the biggest highlight of the new season for Krishna will be becoming the first Fijian and Pacific Islander to feature in the AFC Champions League.

The AFC Champions League is equivalent to Europe’s UEFA Champions League and features clubs from countries such as South Korea, Iran, Australia and China.

“It’s exciting and I have so much to look forward to when I return to Kolkata, training under the guidance of coach Antonio Habas and reuniting with my teammates. The merger of ATK and Mohun Bag and of course the opportunity to play in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup. I’m grateful and will work hard to help the club have a successful AFC Cup outing.”

Krishna’s manager, Rex Dawkins, who has been instrumental in the development of the Fiji star, says its exciting time ahead.

“Even though Roy needed to explore other opportunities, ATK was always going to be his first choice. During last season, ATK always honoured their commitments both on and off the field, allowing Roy to focus on giving his best for the club. This is clearly reflected in his performance and the leadership responsibilities, he had on their way to another Hero ISL title,” Dawkins said.

The new season is set to get underway in November, with Krishna rejoining the team a month earlier.

During his tenure with the Wellington Phoenix in the A-League, Krishna won the highest accolade, the Johnny Warren Medal and also the Golden Boot for the 2018//2019 season.

He still holds the Phoenix club record of 51 goals in 122 matches.

After featuring for Labasa and the Fiji Under-20 side, Krishna was snapped up by Waitakere United in 2008 before he joined Auckland City in 2013.

1) Captained, scored 3 assisted 1 for @ATKFC giving them 4 pts to finish top & unbeaten in Nov

2) Only man to contribute 3 goals in 1 game

3) Most tackles (7) & avg defensive actions/game (5) for a forward@RoyKrishna21 is my ISL Hero of the Month! Yours? https://t.co/7K8AmUVfye pic.twitter.com/o0SsUa1qNn — Anant Tyagi (@AnanTyagi_) December 2, 2019



In between this, he also trailed for the Phoenix but wasn’t given an opportunity until Ernie Merrick gave Krishna his big break in 2014 with the Nix.

The former All Saints Secondary School student also has created history by netting in the 2013 FIFA Club World Cup for Auckland City and was the only Fijian to score for the Fiji Under-23 at the 2016 Rio Olympics, against Mexico.