It’s no longer about luck: Labasa Coach

It’s no longer about luck now according to Labasa football coach Ronil Lal as they get ready to face Ba in the second leg of the Pillay Garments Champions versus Champion series at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park today.

Lal says Ratu Cakobau Park is a lucky hunting ground for them but today’s match is more than that.

The Labasa school teacher says he is not happy with how the team played on Friday as they could have capitalized on a their scoring opportunities.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds Ba have the advantage today because they have a good bench while Labasa have youth players on the reserves.

Lal says he will probably stick to the same lineup as there are only niggling injuries in the team.

Meanwhile, Ba will make a few changes today according to team manager Arvind Singh.

Singh says Ba will miss the services of their number one goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara who has been ruled out because of an injury.

Mateinaqara injured his knee on Friday night in the first CvC leg at Churchill Park in Lautoka and the match ended in a nil-all draw.

Labasa will host Ba today at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentary of the match on Radio Fiji Two.