It’s back to the drawing board for Babasiga Lions after its nil-all draw against Rewa over the weekend in the Digicel Premier League.

The defending CvC champions have yet to secure a win since the DPL series commenced late last month.

Labasa is currently in fifth place with three points on the standings and will need a win to assure better spot in the standing.

Coach Ravneel Pratap says they have analyzed their past games and know which area that we need more work on.

“The boys are doing well but the only problem we are lacking is the goal. Our mid-fielders had a lot of chances and the backline, the strikers but the goals were not scored and it goes to the individual decision making in front of the goal.”

Labasa will host Nadroga in round 4 of the DPL on Saturday at Subrail Park at 1.30 pm.

You could catch the live commentary of this game on Mirchi FM.

There will be three matches on Sunday, Nadi will meet Suva, Navua will battle Rewa at the Uprising Sports Centre and Lautoka hosts Ba at Churchill Park.

All matches on Sunday will be played at 3 pm.

You could also listen to the live commentary of the Nadi vs Suva match on Radio Mirchi FM.