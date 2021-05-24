Football
It’s about taking opportunities: Suva Coach
November 8, 2021 4:51 pm
Action from the Suva vs Nadroga match.
Unique Rubber Stamp Suva Coach Babs Khan believes the team gave the game away against Nadroga in the Digicel Premier League clash yesterday.
The defending DPL champions are now in a dangerous position, after its 2-all draw against the Stallions, sitting in fifth place on the standings.
Khan says they had a lot of missed opportunities, and could have won the match.
“It’s about taking opportunities and making the right decisions at the clinical times. Some balls they could have passed it for some players to score, they decided to shoot and it didn’t work out.”
Suva will be hosted by Navua this weekend at the Uprising Sports Complex on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Labasa returns and will play Rewa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva while Lautoka takes on Nadi at Churchill Park.
All games will kick off at 3pm.
You can listen to the live commentary of the Lautoka/Nadi match on Mirchi FM.
The lone game on Saturday will be between Ba and Nadroga at a venue yet to be confirmed.
Points Standing
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LAUTOKA
|8
|6
|1
|1
|11
|5
|+6
|19
|BA
|8
|4
|1
|3
|11
|7
|+4
|13
|REWA
|9
|3
|3
|3
|10
|9
|+1
|12
|NADI
|9
|2
|5
|2
|10
|12
|-2
|11
|SUVA
|9
|3
|2
|4
|7
|10
|-3
|11
|LABASA
|6
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|10
|NADROGA
|9
|1
|4
|4
|8
|13
|-5
|7
|NAVUA
|8
|1
|2
|5
|6
|10
|-4
|5
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 10
|13 November - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|vs
|Nadroga
|TBC
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|vs
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|vs
|Suva
|Uprising Ground
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|vs
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|Round 9
|07 November - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 2
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 3
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 8
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Nadroga
|Prince Charles Park
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Uprising Ground
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Rewa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 7
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Prince Charles Park
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 2
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|24th October - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Nadroga
|Uprising Ground
|Round 6
|18th April - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|0 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Uprising Ground
|Round 5
|11th April - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|3 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 0
|Ba
|Uprising Ground
|11th April - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 4
|27th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Subrail Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Churchill Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|Round 3
|20th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 1
|Ba
|Lawaqa Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Lautoka
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 2
|14th Mar - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Ba
|4 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 1
|Suva
|Lawaqa Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Uprising Grounds
|14th Mar - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|06th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Ba
|Subrail Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Lawaqa Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 1
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Navua
|Churchill Park