It’s about taking opportunities: Suva Coach

Unique Rubber Stamp Suva Coach Babs Khan believes the team gave the game away against Nadroga in the Digicel Premier League clash yesterday.

The defending DPL champions are now in a dangerous position, after its 2-all draw against the Stallions, sitting in fifth place on the standings.

Khan says they had a lot of missed opportunities, and could have won the match.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s about taking opportunities and making the right decisions at the clinical times. Some balls they could have passed it for some players to score, they decided to shoot and it didn’t work out.”

Suva will be hosted by Navua this weekend at the Uprising Sports Complex on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Labasa returns and will play Rewa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva while Lautoka takes on Nadi at Churchill Park.

All games will kick off at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Lautoka/Nadi match on Mirchi FM.

The lone game on Saturday will be between Ba and Nadroga at a venue yet to be confirmed.

Points Standing

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 8 6 1 1 11 5 +6 19 BA 8 4 1 3 11 7 +4 13 REWA 9 3 3 3 10 9 +1 12 NADI 9 2 5 2 10 12 -2 11 SUVA 9 3 2 4 7 10 -3 11 LABASA 6 2 4 0 2 0 +2 10 NADROGA 9 1 4 4 8 13 -5 7 NAVUA 8 1 2 5 6 10 -4 5