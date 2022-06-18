It’s about character: Rodu

Rewa Football Head Coach, Marika Rodu.

The second OFC national play-off tomorrow will be critical for both Rewa and Lautoka after settling for a draw in the first leg last night.

The team that wins the upcoming match heads to the finals tournament scheduled for August.

Rewa Football Head Coach, Marika Rodu says character will speak above all tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

He says his players have a fighting spirit which will give them an edge over the Blues.

“The last game will speak about character and I think our players have that as they can fight until the end. They have taken upon them the draw and I know they will stand up and put their hands up when the game on Sunday starts.”

Rodu says they won’t be making much changes to the team since they only have today to rest but the plan is to come out faster, sharper and stronger.

Rewa hosts Lautoka at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva tomorrow and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports.