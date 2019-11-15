It’s about ball work says Nadroga coach

Professional Valuations Nadroga football coach Johnny Williams is confident they will get the job done today against Bua in the second Vodafone senior leg playoff.

Nadroga heads into the game with a foot already in the premier division next season after their 3-0 win against Bua at Subrail Park in Labasa last weekend.

The away goals give the Stallions an advantage which means Bua has to win by more than four goals today to make the premier flight in 2021.

Nadroga coach Williams believes national coach Fleming Serritslev’s contribution also helped the team.

“I would like to thank the national coach Mr Fleming for coming and spending two days with us and giving them the final realities of super premier soccer which is not about running and doing it’s about the ball work and keeping the ball, if you have the football, you’re a successful team.”

The Stallions host Bua today at 6pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can catch the live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji Two.