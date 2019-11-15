It’s a must win game for Suva says Baravilala

This weekend’s Vodafone Premier League clash is a must win for the Flow Valves Suva side according to their defender Filipe Baravilala.

Even though Baravilala will miss the match for two double yellow cards in the league, he says they need to get the three points against Labasa.

Baravilala says Labasa had more players in the national training camp this week which shows the Babasiga Lions are a class side.

There maybe eight of the Labasa players here, I know the boys are training back in Suva so this is a must win game for us we won’t take Labasa lightly and at the end of the day on Sunday we will work hard for this game against Labasa’.

Suva is third on the VPL standings while Labasa is sixth after seven rounds.

Labasa will host Suva at the ANZ Stadium on Sunday at 3pm and the live commentary will air on Mirchi FM.

Other matches on Sunday sees Nasinu taking on Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park at 2pm and Nadi hosts Navua at Prince Charles Park at 1pm.

Tomorrow, Ba will host Rewa at the Fiji Football Academy ground at 3pm.

This match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.