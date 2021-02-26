It’ll be interesting to face Rewa says Ramzan

Playing against his former team will be a tough challenge for new Suva inclusion Ramzan Khan.

Suva will face Rewa in its first Vodafone Premier League match next week and Khan knows it will not be easy going up against his former side.

Khan who joined the Whites this season says the Delta Tigers will want to start the year on a high and will be coming out strong to upset the league champions.

Nevertheless, the midfielder says the capital side will not give up the three points easily.

“Rewa is my first team but I’m starting the new season with Suva and I’m getting more exposure with the new coach as well as the team. I’m ready for the clash against Rewa next week and prepared for a good season with the Suva side so I’m looking to start the season with the win.”

Khan and Suva will take on Rewa next Sunday at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium and you can catch the live commentary of the match on Mirchi FM.

Also on Sunday at 3pm, Lautoka faces Navua at Churchill Park.

Two matches will be played on Saturday with Nadroga hosting Nadi at Lawaqa Park at 5pm and Labasa meets Ba at Subrail Park.