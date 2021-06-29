Home

Football

Italy's Giorgio Chiellini dream of facing England in EURO final

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 10, 2021 7:29 am
[Source: DW]

Italy’s progress to the UEFA EURO 2020 final was a surprise to some, but not Giorgio Chiellini, who had warned his friends ahead of the tournament to expect an emotional summer.

For the 36-year-old this may be the center-back’s last chance to win a major international trophy.

The final against England on Sunday will be his 112th Azzurri game and the Juventus stalwart is determined to make it one to remember.

He spoke to EURO2020.com about the final, Harry Kane, his partnership with Leonardo Bonucci, and what it would mean to lift the trophy at Wembley.

Chiellini says this championship has been very emotional, from the first match against Turkey but, he had told some of his close friends that he had a feeling was that they would have a summer filled with emotion, joy, magical nights and adventures.

He adds it now up to the team and the bond they share to be demonstrated on the field.

Italy will take on England on Monday at 7am.

 

